Driving instructors criticise 'confusing' roundabout

Changes to the roundabout took nearly two years to complete

Driving instructors have claimed signage on a newly updated roundabout is confusing and have called for clarity.

A group of instructors asked Hampshire County Council to explain how Brighton Hill roundabout, in Basingstoke, should be used, following confusion over its markings and signs.

Changes to the original roundabout were part of a £20m improvement scheme aimed at reducing congestion, which the council said was designed to meet current design standards.

Hampshire County Council said it would revise some of the signage and road markings.

More than 20 driving instructors have expressed their concerns to the council, as reported first in the Basingstoke Gazette.

Driving instructor Stephen Sillitoe said: "If you're not a local then you are just following the signs and it isn't going to work."

Mr Sillitoe said the "considerably smaller" original roundabout had been converted to a "guided roundabout" with signs and traffic lights.

"We've just got this one direction where we're trying to do a right turn to the exit on the right but it's causing confusion due to the signage not matching the markings on the floor."

He said in order to make the turn it was necessary to switch lanes but the lane markings were "contradicting".

'Complex junction'

He added: "There's a big group of instructors all saying that the right turn isn't working."

Mr Sillitoe said the right turn could be especially confusing for those without local knowledge of the system.

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: "We recognise that once a new road scheme is in operation, particularly at a complex junction such as this one, there may be adjustments that we need to make to help drivers familiarise themselves with the changed layout.

"As part of our ongoing monitoring of the Brighton Hill site and following engagement with local road users - including driving test examiners - some road markings and signage are to be revised to further assist drivers.”

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.