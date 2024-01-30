Driving instructors share best ways to navigate Sarasota-Manatee's multiplying roundabouts

Drivers make their way through the roundabout at the intersection of Tamiami Trail and 10th Street in Sarasota. Fear of roundabouts is particularly high for young or inexperienced drivers, which can contribute to more crashes, instructors say.

With traffic already circulating 21 roundabouts in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and with 17 more planned by 2030, driving instructors are noticing their students still dread the ways of the circle.

The trepidation surrounding roundabouts is particularly high for young or inexperienced drivers, which can contribute to more crashes, instructors say.

“Most new drivers, and drivers in general, really struggle with roundabouts because we have to almost disconnect the hands from the eyes a little bit naturally when we’re driving,” said Michael Rowell, a driving instructor, lifelong resident of Sarasota and vice president of Suncoast Defensive Driving School. “We want to look in the direction that we’re turning. So, with roundabouts, we’re steering right to enter the roundabout, but the current yield is coming from your left, (making) it very difficult for most drivers.”

So, it should be no surprise that one of the region’s most crash-prone junctions was recently a roundabout at Jacaranda Avenue and East Venice Avenue, according to a summary of county crash reports that ended in 2020. But, the numbers are mixed with other roundabout conversions, according to data from the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.

At Honore Avenue and Central Sarasota Parkway, 18 crashes were reported in the three years before the roundabout was built in 2018 and 19 in the three years after.

At Cocoanut Avenue and Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, 10 crashes were reported in the four years before the roundabout was built in 2017 and two in the four years after.

At Main Street and Orange Avenue, where a roundabout was built in 2015, three crashes were reported in 2011-15 and 22 in 2015-20.

At Jacaranda Avenue and Venice Boulevard, where the roundabout was built in 2011 and improved in 2016, a total of 268 crashes have taken place through 2021. Seven non-incapacitating injuries were reported.

Injuries at all the roundabouts noted by the MPO fell or remained constant (one before and one after at Bee Ridge Road and Lorraine Road).

Sarasota County has installed a mini roundabout at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on Siesta Key.

The key to understanding how to navigate roundabouts is finding an effective technique to merge into traffic and keeping your target exit in mind, according to both Rowell and Mark Paxton, a driving instructor at Driving School of Florida that teaches in Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Paxton uses a clock analogy to teach his students how roundabouts work and finds his students take to the method of yielding to oncoming drives better than with other tactics.

“When we are coming into a roundabout, if you think of the circle in the middle of the roundabout like a clock on the wall, you usually have four entrances and exits to the roundabout, like a clock on the wall,” Paxton said.

He uses this analogy to explain to students which lane to choose when entering, based on what “time” they plan on exiting the roundabout, as well as timing their go, no-go decision to enter the roundabout.

At the Driving School of Florida, one Sarasota student driver crashed during a lesson at a roundabout when another driver failed to yield.

“It wasn’t even our student’s fault,” Paxton said. “People definitely, even the more experienced drivers, still tend to not understand it, or maybe people are just in a hurry and impatient and want to cut in front of people, even if they don’t have the right of way.”

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, roundabouts are more efficient as they require minimal maintenance compared to traffic lights, and are safer, reducing injuries in accidents by approximately 70%.

“Where we live, it’s a little bit of a perfect storm of the types of drivers we have,” Rowell said, “We have snowbirds, young kids, older drivers, tourists, and all sorts of people who have never really encountered roundabouts regularly before.”

A key component of safely navigating roundabouts is education, according to Rowell and Paxton, encouraging drivers who feel hesitant towards roundabouts to seek education on how to safely navigate them.

“If we think that the young generation is witnessing how the parents are driving, if the parents are oftentimes very confused about it, then that typically passes it down (to the kids,) as well,” Rowell said, “If you understand who you're supposed to yield to and when you're supposed to yield them, then we can actually start to really decrease the frequency of the accidents and these roundabouts.”

Catherine Hicks is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. She can be reached at chicks@cncfl.org.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota roundabouts are straightforward with these experts' tips