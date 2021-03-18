Driving on Mars or nails on a chalkboard? 'Very noisy' audio of rover traversing planet released

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Sounds that could be compared to nails scraping down a chalkboard are music to these NASA engineers' ears.

Those bangs and rattles came from 150 million miles away via NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drove 90 feet around the planet's rocky surface on March 7.

“If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” said NASA engineer Dave Gruel in a press release. “But if you take a minute to consider what you’re hearing and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense.”The rover's wheels are metal, said fellow NASA engineer Vandi Verma in the same release. "When you're driving with these wheels on rocks, it's actually very noisy."

Nails on a chalkboard? Or the Mars Perseverance rover driving? Check out the audio below (around the 1:25 mark):

NASA · Sounds of Perseverance Mars Rover Driving – Sol 16 (16 minutes)

A 150-million-mile selfie stick: How NASA's Perseverance rover overcame 'time and space' to capture first Mars panorama

Fact check: Mars Perseverance rover landing happened, Ingenuity helicopter can fly on Mars

Part of the reason for the rover's trip across the Martian surface was to locate a suitable airfield for Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to attempt its first flight tests, read a NASA statement. That spot has been found.

The agency will hold a briefing next week to discuss upcoming plans for the helicopter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mars rover audio released as Perseverance drives around planet surface

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hear That?': NASA Releases Audio of Rover Driving Over Martian Surface

    A sound recording of NASA’s Perseverance rover traveling across the surface of Mars on March 7 was released on March 17.NASA said more than 16 minutes of sound from the rover’s 90-foot drive on March 7 were recorded.They said a microphone had been “added to the rover to help take the public along for the ride during touchdown, but mission members have been eager to hear the sounds from the surface, too.”A separate microphone on the rover previously captured the “the faint sounds of Martian wind” shortly after landing. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech via Storyful

  • Perseverance recording reveals what driving on Mars sounds like

    NASA has released an audio recording of the rover's 90-foot drive in Jezero Crater on March 7th, which was captured by its entry, descent and landing (EDL) microphone.

  • Listen to the Sounds of NASA's Perseverance Rover Driving on Mars

    The evocative sounds of a distant world

  • NASA tests SLS engine at Stennis Space Center

    NASA tested its Space Launch System's RS-25 engines at Stennis Space Center. (March 18)

  • Astroscale space debris removal demo set for launch

    A mission will shortly launch to showcase commercial technology needed to clean up low-Earth orbit.

  • Test firing of NASA moon rocket sets stage for maiden flight

    A successful test will clear the way for the rocket's maiden flight in NASA's Artemis moon program.

  • Bank of England votes unanimously to leave policy unchanged

    The Bank of England left interest rate and monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as had been widely expected.

  • Transfer news: Hoppe to Liverpool, Aguero to Chelsea

    In the latest transfer news USMNT youngster Matthew Hoppe to Liverpool and Sergio Aguero to Chelsea are some of the latest reports.

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Finally Here: A Bold New Ending, a Death and That Big Cameo

    Four years after Joss Whedon's version hit theaters, Zack Snyder's long-awaited director's cut of Justice League finally dropped on HBO Max and there are some major differences.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Elizabeth Hurley Looks Just Like Her Mom in This New Throwback Photo

    Few people in this world have supermodel good looks—but it seems that practically everyone in the Hurley family could grace the cover of a magazine. In a new Instagram post for U.K. Mother’s Day, model and actor Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of herself and her 80-year-old mother, Angela Hurley, and they look exactly alike. Read on to see just how striking the resemblance between Hurley and her mother really is—and find out which other member of the family could be the model’s twin. And for more uncanny resemblances, check out Kelly Ripa and Her Mom Look Exactly Alike in These Throwback Photos. The supermodel praised her lookalike mother for being “wondrous.” From their gleaming smiles to their striking blue-gray eyes, Hurley and her 80-year-old mother share more than a few physical similarities in this undated photo posted to Hurley's Instagram on March 14.However, it was her mother’s guidance throughout her life that Hurley was lauding her for most. “Happy Mothers Day to every mother in the world. I have been blessed to have a wondrous mama and I give thanks for that every day. I’ve been a mother myself for 18 glorious years and my mother has guided me through every stage of parenthood. All hail our mighty mothers,” Hurley captioned the photo of herself and her mom. And for the latest celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Hurley has been candid about her extremely close relationship with her mom in the past. After Hurley posted a set of photos of herself wearing only a white bikini bottom and open-front sweater to Instagram in January, former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan suggested that the pictures had been snapped by Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley, calling her "thirsty and creepy." However, Hurley was quick to point out that it was actually her mother who’d been behind the lens. “Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not,” Hurley tweeted. And for more close moms and daughters baring it all, See Model Paulina Porizkova and 74-Year-Old Mom Show Off Their Abs. Hurley’s model son also shares a striking resemblance to his mother. The family genes are strong among the Hurley clan, but it’s not just Elizabeth and her mom who share supermodel good looks. Damian, a model and actor who’s starred alongside his mom on E!'s The Royals, also bears an uncanny resemblance to his mother.“all hail all mamas everywhere. especially mine because she’s supreme. happy mama’s day xxx,” Damian captioned a photo of himself and his mom on March 14. And for another famous kid who's strutting their stuff, Here's Your First Look at Kobe Bryant's Daughter's Modeling Debut. Damian’s also effusively praised his grandma on Instagram. On April 26, 2020, Damian also sang his grandmother’s praises in a sweet snap of the pair. “happy birthday to my best friend in the world! 80 has NEVER looked this good I love you Grandma xxx,” he captioned the photo. And for more celeb kids in the spotlight, Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson's Son Is Following in Their Footsteps.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket on 2nd try

    NASA completed an engine test firing of its moon rocket Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at Mississippi's Stennis Space Flight Center once the engines shut down on the test stand.

  • Al Sharpton on Black firsts in politics: ‘We did not put you there for symbolism’

    Rev. Al Sharpton spoke during the online launch event for the Build Back Bolder plan and called on Black politicians to commit to making change beyond holding their landmark positions. The Los Angeles Times reported the Black to the Future Action Fund released the agenda and garnered the support of Sharpton, the Rev. William Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign, LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Nsé Ufot of the New Georgia Project, and Deborah Scott of Georgia STAND UP.

  • Game Of Thrones' Lena Headey is heading back to TV for Beacon 23 adaptation

    Even when Game Of Thrones was nearly unwatchable, Lena Headey remained brilliant. Since the show’s 2019 finale, Headey has done some voice acting and appeared in indie British crime drama, Twist. But we finally get to see the former GOT star on TV again. Headey will star in Spectrum Originals and AMC Network’s upcoming adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel, Beacon 23, The Hollywood Reporter announced Wendesday. The actor will also serve as executive producer for the series through her production company, Peephole Productions.

  • Severe weather: Storms batter the South with more on the way

    A wave of storms pounded the Deep South on Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings, and forecasters said still stronger ones were on the way with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of baseballs. While nearly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms, the Storm Prediction Center said, a region of about 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at high risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles, straight winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) and destructive hail. Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in rural Chilton County and the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.

  • Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine In Uncomfortable CNN Segment

    One Trump voter slammed him as "a liberal New Yorker" when asked about the coronavirus shot.

  • A top-secret Cold War project unearthed ancient fossils buried deep under the Greenland ice sheet

    Fossilized plants found deep below the ice suggest the ice sheet disappeared at least once in the last million years.

  • Biden Nears Goal of 100 Million Vaccine Shots Administered Since Taking Office

    • President Joe Biden will give an update this afternoon on the U.S. vaccine rollout and his promise to deliver 100 million shots within his first 100 days in office. “We’re just days away from 100 million shots …in the arms of millions of Americans,” Biden said earlier in the week, referring to the number of shots administered since he took office on Jan. 20. “And 100 million checks in people’s pockets,” he added, referring to the $1,400 stimulus checks included in his $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package.

  • Do you have body dysmorphia? How to recognize the signs and seek help.

    Signs you may have body dysmorphia include a preoccupation with a perceived flaw, a belief said flaw makes you ugly, and comparing yourself to others.