He was driving naked in a Broward city. Then came something a lot worse, police say

Pembroke Pines police detectives are looking for a man they said was driving in the nude when he attempted to abduct a woman.

Detectives said it happened at around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 68th Terrace and Fourth Street.

Here is what police spokesperson Amanda Conwell said about the incident:

“The victim, an adult female, was walking along the roadway when a four-door dark-colored Mazda began following her. The driver, who is described as a tall, thin ... male wearing no clothing, started making lewd comments to the victim as he drove alongside her.

“The victim began walking faster to get away from the suspect, when he blocked her path with his vehicle and attempted to grab her arm. The victim slapped his hand away, and the suspect subsequently fled the area.”

CBS Miami spoke to nearby neighbors who said they were worried for their safety.

“This has never happened around here before,” Bertha Baulynice said. “There is some crazy naked person going around the neighborhood, we have kids here.”

Police have issued a “Be On the Look Out” bulletin to all surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact police at 954-431-2225.

This report was published by Miami Herald news partner CBS MIami.