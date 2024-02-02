Driving to Neenah High School? This road construction project likely will affect you

Reader question: Who is responsible for fixing Larsen Road on the way to Neenah High School? It's really in rough condition.

Answer: The town of Neenah has jurisdiction for the mile-long stretch of Larsen Road between Winnebago County CB and Clayton Avenue, with the exception of 1,137 feet on the north side that is owned by the Neenah Joint School District and was annexed by the village of Fox Crossing to accommodate the construction of the new high school.

The town plans to reconstruct the road in 2025, so motorists will have to cope with the poor conditions for at least another year. The speed limit recently was reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.

The new road will be wider and have both urban and rural sections. The urban section will have 11-foot travel lanes, 5-foot paved shoulders and curb and gutter. The rural sections will have 11-foot travel lanes, 5-foot paved shoulders and 2-foot gravel shoulders.

A 10-foot paved off-road trail will be built along the south side of Larsen, and new, permanent traffic lights will be installed at the intersection of Larsen and Rocket Way.

Larsen Road, shown here looking east, will be reconstructed in 2025.

The reconstruction is estimated to cost between $3.1 million and $4 million and take five months to complete.

Town of Neenah Administrator Ellen Skerke said the town secured a $2.17 million grant through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Local Roads Improvement Program to offset the cost. In addition, the town will ask Fox Crossing and the school district to pay their share of the project.

"If the school weren't there, we wouldn't be putting in stop-and-go lights," Skerke said.

The balance of the cost will be paid by town taxpayers. The town doesn't assess adjacent property owners for road improvements.

Watchdog Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Larsen Road was in need of improvements before the high school was built, but the traffic going to and from the high school has exacerbated the problem.

Average daily traffic counts totaled 4,700 vehicles in October, compared with 3,800 vehicles five years earlier.

"This represents a 24% increase in traffic since the opening of the school," the town said in a handout to residents. "This traffic is anticipated to continue to increase as the area around the school develops."

The town also has plans to reconstruct Oakridge Road between County CB and Green Bay Road in Neenah. Town officials were unsuccessful last year in securing a state grant to help with the project and will reapply this year. The work would be done in conjunction with the city of Neenah.

"It will definitely not be in 2025," Skerke said of the Oakridge project. "There's so many factors at play."

