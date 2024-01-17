Driving school instructor accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO — A driving school instructor accused of sexually assaulting nearly a dozen students pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court.

Richard “Joseph” Banks, 50, faces 33 counts, including both felonies and misdemeanors, involving 11 separate victims of possession and production of child sex abuse materials, invasion of privacy, sexual battery and lewd and lascivious conduct on a 14 or 15-year-old, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Casey French said.

Banks, who was an instructor for El Cajon-based American Driving School, allegedly assaulted and molested his female students and used cameras hidden in the car to record their private areas, according to San Diego police.

Ten of the 11 victims to come forward so far are minors, prosecutors said.

American Driving School has more than 1,000 students every year, according to its website.

Banks faces 18 years and six months in prison. His bail review is set for Jan. 19, while his readiness conference will take place on Jan. 24 and preliminary exam on Jan. 29.

Detectives say they are looking for more victims and urge them to call police at 858-538-8026.

