Driving school operator fined $46K for operating illegally

Oct. 5—A Western New York driving school is facing a steep civil penalty following an investigation by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

William Thygesen, owner and operator of Buffalo CDL Training Institute and Buffalo Heavy Equipment Operator Training, both located at 1630 Eggert Road in Buffalo, was ordered to pay a $46,000 civil penalty by an administrative law judge who substantiated 46 charges brought against Thygesen who continued to operate in violation of another ruling earlier this year revoking the business' license to operate and Thygesen's certification to provide driving instruction.

The DMV charged Thygesen with 48 violations of Vehicle and Traffic Law, including knowingly continuing to do business after his licenses had been revoked, permitting unlicensed people to provide driving instruction and signing students up for road tests after they completed his driving school program that he had no legal authority to run. The administrative law judge sustained 46 of those charges, imposing a $1,000 civil penalty for each one.

The driving school's license and Thygesen's driving instructor's certificate were first revoked in April. By August, DMV uncovered information showing that Thygesen flagrantly continued to conduct business, charging unsuspecting students between $400 and $450 dollars for driving lessons he was not authorized to give.

"Keeping New York's roads safe is our number one job every day," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "Businesses like these are regulated for a reason — to make sure those who provide instruction to New York motorists are doing so safely and are adhering to our standards.

To avoid becoming a victim of unlicensed driving schools, the DMV strongly encourages prospective drivers to search its website, to find a licensed driving school near them.