Driving school owner faces hearing on drug charges

Sep. 13—SALEM, Mass. — A date for the criminal trial of a local driving school owner facing narcotics trafficking and distribution charges has not been set nearly two years after his arrest.

Michael Larocque, 58, of Lawrence is expected back in Superior Court next month for motion hearings in the case. A hearing on Monday in Salem Superior Court was rescheduled for Oct. 21, according to court records.

Following his arrest in September 2020, Larocque was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams, a count of illegal possession of a Class D substance, a count of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, and a count of illegal possession of a Class A substance.

Larocque was released on $50,000 bail. He was ordered to remain drug free and to surrender his passport.

Larocque owned North Andover Auto School and MV Auto School in Haverhill at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said they seized drugs after executing search warrants at Larocque's home at 69 Colonial Road in Lawrence and North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., Unit 404, in North Andover, investigators said.

At the time of his arrest, detectives said they had made "controlled purchases" of methamphetamines at Larocque's home and the school.

After Larocque's arrest, the state Registry of Motor Vehicles revoked his driving school's license, as well as his license to teach driver's education.

In addition to his criminal case, Larocque faces a civil suit filed by Attorney General Maura Healey. The lawsuit alleges he failed to return $1 million in refunds to 1,500 students.

A preliminary injunction in the civil suit was issued, resulting in Larocque's assets being frozen.

Students from across the Merrimack Valley attended Larocque's driving schools.

Healey's lawsuit seeks refunds and penalties for 1,500 students after Larocque was arrested and failed to deliver services to customers, according to investigators.

Students paid Larocque's schools between $550 and $750 for driver's education courses, Healey said.

