Is driving on the shoulder to pass cars — or let others pass — legal in NC? Here’s the law

Many of North Carolina’s roads and highways have paved shoulders that allow drivers to pull over when necessary.

However, in some states, such as Texas, allow drivers to use the shoulder to let faster vehicles pass them, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Texas drivers can also use the shoulder to pass another vehicle that is slowing or stopped on the main traveled portion of the highway, disabled or preparing to make a left turn.

Are the same things legal in North Carolina? Here’s what to know about the state’s traffic laws about driving on the shoulder.

Can you drive on the shoulder to let faster vehicles pass?

In North Carolina, it is not legal to drive on the shoulder, Master Trooper Christopher Casey, with N.C. State Highway Patrol, told The Charlotte Observer.

Drivers are only permitted to move their cars to the shoulder after a minor wreck, or to let emergency vehicles pass, Casey said.

Is it legal to park your car on the shoulder in NC?

According to North Carolina law, it is legal to park your car on the shoulder of a public road, as long as it can be seen from 200 feet in either direction and does not obstruct traffic.

Any vehicle “parked or left standing in violation of law” may be immediately removed from the State Highway System if it is “interfering with the regular flow of traffic” or “otherwise constitutes a hazard”

However, if a car is left parked on a shoulder for more than 24 hours, it can be towed by local law enforcement, the law says.