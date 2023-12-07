Driving with snow and ice on your car? New Jersey fines go up to $1,000 for not removing

It's almost winter, and snow is starting to find its way to our parking spots and cars. If that happens to you, don't forget to remove the snow before you go, because motorists can face fines for not removing snow from vehicles.

To avoid fines, all ice and snow must be removed from vehicles before hitting the road.

Motorists who fail to do so can face a fine of $25 to $75 per offense, according to the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety.

If ice and snow dislodge from a moving vehicle and cause property damage or injury to others, the responsible motorist can face a fine of $200 to $1,000.

Driving in snow: Tips

The department also offers these tips for winter driving:

Drive at or below the posted speed limit, and adjust speed for changing road conditions.

Turn on your headlines (low beams in snow).

Increase your following distance to at least eight to 10 seconds from car in front of you.

Don't tailgate snowplows, and if you must pass, use caution. The snowplow operator's field of vision is restricted.

If you skid, don't brake or accelerate. Take your foot off the gas and gently steer in the direction your car is sliding. When your car starts moving in the desired direction, carefully straighten the wheel.

Slow down before exiting a highway. Exit ramps often have icy patches, sharp curves and stopped vehicles.

Have a personal safety kit in your car: ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables or battery starter, blanket, sand, salt or kitty litter for traction, lock de-icer, flashlight and new batteries, wiper fluid, safety flares, cell phone with spare charger, water and non-perishable food, and paper towels or a cloth.

If your vehicle is disabled, pull off the road as far as possible and turn on your emergency flashers. Remain with your vehicle until help arrives. If you can't get your vehicle off the road and are uncertain about your safety, don't stay in the car or stand behind it. Move to a safe location away from traffic.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ news: Driving cars covered in snow, ice can earn you a hefty fine