Driving on suspended license, overdue tickets? 'Operation Green Light' hopes to help

Do you have a suspended license or overdue traffic tickets? You may be eligible to get back on the road through the Lee County clerk’s annual Operation Green Light.

This year's program starts Monday and runs through March 24. Kevin Karnes, Lee County clerk of court and comptroller, said the county has participated in the program since its launch in 2018.

As for Collier County, their operation will run March 25 at Heritage Bay.

Anyone with cases in collections will be allowed to pay their court fees and fines without getting charged the 25% collection surcharge.

"The program is designed to reach out to those individuals and bring them into the clerk's office to look at their financial portfolio, outstanding fines and fees and then really give them a break," Karnes told The News-Press.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at both Lee County Clerk locations, in downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral, with special extended hours from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, March 17 and 24, at the downtown Fort Myers office.

"Even when you're making monthly payments, your license is still valid," Karnes said. "It's when you're not in compliance and you're not making your payment plan where your license is subject to a suspension and not because the clerk's office wants your license suspended."

Since 2020, the event has saved drivers nearly $2.5 million in collection fees, and more than 2,500 people became eligible to get their licenses back.

"If you're driving on a suspended license, that's a criminal offence, which you can be arrested for," Karnes said. "So this program is really to say, 'Hey, let's get you back in good status with the court.'"

Traffic tickets must be paid in full, Karnes said, but customers may enter into an affordable monthly payment plan for criminal court fees.

"We really try our best to get this message out to the community," Karnes said. "Even if you don't know if your license is suspended, call our office and we'll check that for you."

Customers can pay their court fees and fines to the Clerk in cash, cashier’s check, money order or credit card.

"We would like to take the balance in full, so you don't have to come back to our lobby or back to our customer service representatives," Karnes said. "But in the event where you can't because inflation is hot, or your rent was increased, we'll put you on an affordable payment plan."

Additional fees to the Tax Collector are required to reinstate a driver license.

Payments by credit card are subject to a transaction fee.

"In theory, you could walk out of our office with a with a valid license," Karnes said. "But that's for only Lee County cases."

The Justice Center is located at 2075 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Fort Myers. The Cape Coral branch is located at 1039 S.E. 9th Place, on the second floor.

"We want people to be driving on the road safely," Karnes said. "And we want them to be in compliance with the court's directives."

Karnes said his office's goal is to keep motorists away from legal jeopardy.

"Driving on a suspended license, someone rear-ends you and then when the police come they're going to check everyone's license," Karnes said. "And even though it wasn't your fault, that could potentially get you in more trouble."

Residents may visit the clerk’s office at the downtown Fort Myers Justice Center or call 239-533-5000. They can also save time by scheduling an appointment at www.leeclerk.com/appointment.

