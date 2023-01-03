Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

65
FRANK BAJAK and HANNA ARHIROVA
·8 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.

The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans, according to military analysts, combatants and artificial intelligence researchers.

That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous attack drones and counter-drone weapons endowed with AI. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry, though the claims are unproven. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat robots that have killed entirely on their own.

Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy them.

“Many states are developing this technology,” said Zachary Kallenborn, a George Mason University weapons innovation analyst. ”Clearly, it’s not all that difficult.”

The sense of inevitability extends to activists, who have tried for years to ban killer drones but now believe they must settle for trying to restrict the weapons’ offensive use.

Ukraine's digital transformation minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, agrees that fully autonomous killer drones are “a logical and inevitable next step" in weapons development. He said Ukraine has been doing “a lot of R&D in this direction.”

“I think that the potential for this is great in the next six months,” Fedorov told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

Ukrainian Lt. Col. Yaroslav Honchar, co-founder of the combat drone innovation nonprofit Aerorozvidka, said in a recent interview near the front that human war fighters simply cannot process information and make decisions as quickly as machines.

Ukrainian military leaders currently prohibit the use of fully independent lethal weapons, although that could change, he said.

“We have not crossed this line yet – and I say ‘yet’ because I don’t know what will happen in the future.” said Honchar, whose group has spearheaded drone innovation in Ukraine, converting cheap commercial drones into lethal weapons.

Russia could obtain autonomous AI from Iran or elsewhere. The long-range Shahed-136 exploding drones supplied by Iran have crippled Ukrainian power plants and terrorized civilians but are not especially smart. Iran has other drones in its evolving arsenal that it says feature AI.

Without a great deal of trouble, Ukraine could make its semi-autonomous weaponized drones fully independent in order to better survive battlefield jamming, their Western manufacturers say.

Those drones include the U.S.-made Switchblade 600 and the Polish Warmate, which both currently require a human to choose targets over a live video feed. AI finishes the job. The drones, technically known as “loitering munitions,” can hover for minutes over a target, awaiting a clean shot.

“The technology to achieve a fully autonomous mission with Switchblade pretty much exists today,” said Wahid Nawabi, CEO of AeroVironment, its maker. That will require a policy change — to remove the human from the decision-making loop — that he estimates is three years away.

Drones can already recognize targets such as armored vehicles using cataloged images. But there is disagreement over whether the technology is reliable enough to ensure that the machines don't err and take the lives of noncombatants.

The AP asked the defense ministries of Ukraine and Russia if they have used autonomous weapons offensively – and whether they would agree not to use them if the other side similarly agreed. Neither responded.

If either side were to go on the attack with full AI, it might not even be a first.

An inconclusive U.N. report suggested that killer robots debuted in Libya’s internecine conflict in 2020, when Turkish-made Kargu-2 drones in full-automatic mode killed an unspecified number of combatants.

A spokesman for STM, the manufacturer, said the report was based on “speculative, unverified” information and “should not be taken seriously.” He told the AP the Kargu-2 cannot attack a target until the operator tells it to do so.

Fully autonomous AI is already helping to defend Ukraine. Utah-based Fortem Technologies has supplied the Ukrainian military with drone-hunting systems that combine small radars and unmanned aerial vehicles, both powered by AI. The radars are designed to identify enemy drones, which the UAVs then disable by firing nets at them — all without human assistance.

The number of AI-endowed drones keeps growing. Israel has been exporting them for decades. Its radar-killing Harpy can hover over anti-aircraft radar for up to nine hours waiting for them to power up.

Other examples include Beijing’s Blowfish-3 unmanned weaponized helicopter. Russia has been working on a nuclear-tipped underwater AI drone called the Poseidon. The Dutch are currently testing a ground robot with a .50-caliber machine gun.

Honchar believes Russia, whose attacks on Ukrainian civilians have shown little regard for international law, would have used killer autonomous drones by now if the Kremlin had them.

“I don’t think they’d have any scruples,” agreed Adam Bartosiewicz, vice president of WB Group, which makes the Warmate.

AI is a priority for Russia. President Vladimir Putin said in 2017 that whoever dominates that technology will rule the world. In a Dec. 21 speech, he expressed confidence in the Russian arms industry’s ability to embed AI in war machines, stressing that “the most effective weapons systems are those that operate quickly and practically in an automatic mode.”

Russian officials already claim their Lancet drone can operate with full autonomy.

“It’s not going to be easy to know if and when Russia crosses that line,” said Gregory C. Allen, former director of strategy and policy at the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Switching a drone from remote piloting to full autonomy might not be perceptible. To date, drones able to work in both modes have performed better when piloted by a human, Allen said.

The technology is not especially complicated, said University of California-Berkeley professor Stuart Russell, a top AI researcher. In the mid-2010s, colleagues he polled agreed that graduate students could, in a single term, produce an autonomous drone “capable of finding and killing an individual, let’s say, inside a building,” he said.

An effort to lay international ground rules for military drones has so far been fruitless. Nine years of informal United Nations talks in Geneva made little headway, with major powers including the United States and Russia opposing a ban. The last session, in December, ended with no new round scheduled.

Washington policymakers say they won’t agree to a ban because rivals developing drones cannot be trusted to use them ethically.

Toby Walsh, an Australian academic who, like Russell, campaigns against killer robots, hopes to achieve a consensus on some limits, including a ban on systems that use facial recognition and other data to identify or attack individuals or categories of people.

“If we are not careful, they are going to proliferate much more easily than nuclear weapons,” said Walsh, author of “Machines Behaving Badly.” “If you can get a robot to kill one person, you can get it to kill a thousand.”

Scientists also worry about AI weapons being repurposed by terrorists. In one feared scenario, the U.S. military spends hundreds of millions writing code to power killer drones. Then it gets stolen and copied, effectively giving terrorists the same weapon.

To date, the Pentagon has neither clearly defined “an AI-enabled autonomous weapon” nor authorized a single such weapon for use by U.S. troops, said Allen, the former Defense Department official. Any proposed system must be approved by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two undersecretaries.

That's not stopping the weapons from being developed across the U.S. Projects are underway at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, military labs, academic institutions and in the private sector.

The Pentagon has emphasized using AI to augment human warriors. The Air Force is studying ways to pair pilots with drone wingmen. A booster of the idea, former Deputy Defense Secretary Robert O. Work, said in a report last month that it “would be crazy not to go to an autonomous system” once AI-enabled systems outperform humans — a threshold that he said was crossed in 2015, when computer vision eclipsed that of humans.

Humans have already been pushed out in some defensive systems. Israel’s Iron Dome missile shield is authorized to open fire automatically, although it is said to be monitored by a person who can intervene if the system goes after the wrong target.

Multiple countries, and every branch of the U.S. military, are developing drones that can attack in deadly synchronized swarms, according to Kallenborn, the George Mason researcher.

So will future wars become a fight to the last drone?

That's what Putin predicted in a 2017 televised chat with engineering students: “When one party’s drones are destroyed by drones of another, it will have no other choice but to surrender.”

___

Frank Bajak reported from Boston. Associated Press journalists Tara Copp in Washington, Garance Burke in San Francisco and Suzan Fraser in Turkey contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

This story has been updated to correct when the U.N. report was issued. It came out in 2021, not last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Kreminna-Svatove highway under fire control of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk Oblast, has said that the Kreminna-Svatove highway is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Defenders and now the logistics of the Russian invaders have become much more complicated.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Admits His Mercenaries Hit Dead End in Ukrainian Stronghold

    Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia’s shadow army boss has tried to explain away his mercenary group’s failure to take the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut by claiming Ukraine has “500 lines of defense” there.Yevgeny Prigozhin made the claim in an interview with RIA Novosti published Tuesday, telling the news agency that the Wagner Group can’t seem to break through Ukrainian defenses around the city.Ukraine’s military has fended off a Russian takeover there during months of brutal bat

  • Russian invader repeats rumours about full mobilisation in Russia in new intercepted call

    In a phone call that was recently recorded by Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, a Russian soldier says there are rumours of a full mobilisation in Russia and describes the Russian command instructing troops to "attack" with minimal forces.

  • I'm not asking your permission. Stories of three Ukrainian warriors who died before they were 21

    War doesn`t care about your social standing, money, or age. It takes both experienced warriors and very young people… 18-year-old Maksym Tkach planned to finish building the house and marry.

  • Top Putin Propagandist Urges Russians to Embrace Death: ‘We’ll Go to Heaven’

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyAs the bodies pile up from Russia’s war against Ukraine, Kremlin mouthpiece Vladimir Solovyov is urging Russians to welcome death.“Life is highly overrated,” the propagandist said in his program on state-run TV on Monday. “Why be afraid of what is inevitable? Moreover, we’ll go to heaven. Death is the end of one earthly path and the beginning of another.”He went on to question why people would let their fear of death “influence their decisions.”“It’s only wort

  • Longer ranges like for Army’s looming precision missile

    The service could extend ranges for its new precision strike missile.

  • An unexpected glimpse of disillusionment in Russia’s trenches

    The former frontline village of Novopetrivka, in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv oblast, offers a glimpse of the day-to-day existence for Russian soldiers.

  • Russia loses another 500 soldiers killed and wounded near Chulanivka

    Ukrainian Defence Forces have launched an attack on the Russians near the village of Chulanivka, Kherson Oblast, with the Russians losing about 500 soldiers killed and wounded. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 January Quote: "It was confirmed that units from the Defence Forces of Ukraine fired at the enemy's manpower and military equipment near the village of Chulakivka in Kherson Oblast on 31 December.

  • This chart explains why the US is running low on missiles

    It’s boom times for US defense contractors—and they can’t keep up with demand.

  • Ukrainian Air Force explains why they dont shoot down Shahed UAVs flying along Dnipro

    The Russian forces most often launch Iranian-made kamikaze drones at night along the Dnipro riverbed, because this way, it is harder to detect the UAVs with radar. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on the air of Ukrainian Radio Details: When asked why the air defence does not shoot down UAVs moving along the Dnipro River, the Air Force spokesman noted: Quote: "Because they become less visible on radar the closer they press to the ground.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian anger grows over deadly strike

    * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support for Ukraine, tapping into deep connections from the legacy of Soviet ties to Communist east Germany and decades of German dependency on Russian gas. * French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that Ukraine "needs our support more than ever". British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said Ukraine can count on long-term support.

  • Russian medics flee from occupied Melitopol

    Russian medics are following in the wake of the collaborators and fleeing from the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "The Melitopol city hospital was practically the last hospital in temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast that was still providing medical care to civilians, but it has now been almost a month since the occupiers started bringing wounded and sick soldiers there, and there is less and less space for

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Velykyi Potomkin Island, Kherson Oblast

    As of the evening of 2 January, Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the island of Velykyi Potomkin between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Source: Informed sources of Ukrainska Pravda, video shared by Oleksii Honcharenko, a parliamentarian of the European Solidarity party on Telegram Details: Honcharenko also shared a video of a Ukrainian soldier talking about the liberation of the island.

  • 15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

    As the world's first stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk has always had an air of mystery around it.

  • Xi Jinping is 'preparing the Chinese people for war,' Trump-era National Security Adviser says

    Retired Lt. Gen. McMaster said Xi has "made quite clear" from his recent statements that he is preparing to move against Taiwan.

  • US-based Bidoon poet, activist says Kuwait deporting her

    A Bidoon poet and activist who holds U.S. citizenship said Tuesday that Kuwait was deporting her against her will after she traveled to the oil-rich nation to visit her family. Mona Kareem, 35, told The Associated Press that she had been at Kuwait International Airport for hours after facing interrogation following her arrival on a flight from Beirut. Kareem described herself as being exiled from Kuwait since 2011 after leaving on a scholarship abroad with temporary travel documents.

  • Russia’s Basic Errors Jeopardize Its Ukraine Forces, Military Analysts Say

    Cellphone use and the storage of ammunition near troops are called indicative of poor operational discipline.

  • Monte Morris with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Monte Morris (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 01/01/2023

  • Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback

    Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week’s regular-season finale against divisional rival New York.

  • Oil facilities in Yemen change hands in $21.6 million deal

    A global energy company Tuesday acquired oil producing facilities in war-torn Yemen from another international firm. The move comes as the country’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted terminals and tankers in efforts to stop their rivals from exporting oil. Zenith Netherlands, a subsidiary of Zenith Energy Ltd., announced that it has agreed to acquire energy assets of Vienna-based OMV in Yemen, in a deal worth more than $21.6 million.