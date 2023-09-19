Drone attack on Lviv: 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid destroyed, including from Vatican

Russian troops hit an industrial facility in Lviv on the night of 18-19 September, burning to the ground a humanitarian aid storage point located there.

Source: Edvard Kava, assistant bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Lviv; charitable foundation Caritas-Spes Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Kava: "Almost everything in the storage point was burned as a result of the fire that occurred after the Shahed drone explosion. That is, more than 15 trucks of humanitarian aid... Thank God, there were no casualties in our storage point, but there is, unfortunately, one human casualty in the storage point next to it".

Details: Among the humanitarian aid were clothes, shoes, food and generators received from the Vatican, among others.

Caritas-Spes Ukraine said that they will be able to calculate the final cost of damage later, as special services are currently working at the scene.

It is already known that 33 pallets with food kits, 10 pallets with hygiene kits and canned goods, 10 pallets with generators and clothes were destroyed.

The warehouse was under the jurisdiction of the Lviv Archdiocese, the representatives of which reported that 300 tonnes of humanitarian goods were burned in the storage point. Vehicles with rubber cargo were saved from the warehouse.

