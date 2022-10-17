24

Drone attacks rock Kyiv; Ukraine conductor shot by Russians for refusing to perform: Live updates: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
Explosions rocked Kyiv on Monday as dozens of armed drones unleashed by Russian forces set buildings ablaze, killed at least four people and sent residents scrambling for cover.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said most of the 28 drones targeting Kyiv were shot down, but that explosions were heard across the city. One strike appeared to target the city’s heating network; another virtually destroyed a four-story residential building, collapsing at least three apartments on top of each other.

Four deaths were reported at one residential building alone, Klitschko said.

He said the drones were Iranian-made Shaheds, which Russia has rebranded as Geran-2 drones. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday denied that Iran provided drones to Russia.

The attack came a week after Russia’s massive barrage of missile strikes in Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine killed at least 20 people. That assault was the first to reach Kyiv in four months.

“Enemies can attack our cities, but they won't break us,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Other developments

►The European Union approved a program Monday to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops in Europe and agreed to provide almost $500 million in more funds to help supply weapons and other military support to Ukraine.

►Belarus, Russia's closest ally, will host 9,000 Russian troops and 170 tanks as part of a new joint Russian-Belarusian military force. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the effort is in response to his unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine is plotting an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

►NATO on Monday began its annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe. Fourteen of NATO's 30 member countries were due to take part in the exercises, which were planned before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

►Four Russians are being detained in Norway after being accused of taking photos in areas where photography is banned. Norwegian officials declined to provide additional information and are continuing to investigate. The Russians say they are just tourists.

RUSSIAN DRAFTEES IN BATTLE: New draftees already in combat with scant equipment; Kremlin in no hurry to release Brittney Griner: Ukraine updates

Ukrainian conductor reportedly killed for rejecting Russian concert

A Ukrainian philharmonic conductor was fatally shot in his home by Russian soldiers after refusing to participate in a propaganda concert in Russian-occupied Kherson, the Ukraine Cultural Ministry said. Yuri Kerpatenko has been conducting in Kherson since 2000 and was the main conductor of the Gilea Chamber Orchestra, the ministry said in a Facebook post citing local journalist Elena Vanina.

"Kerpatenko openly showed his civic position and refused to leave occupied Kherson," the ministry said.

The Russians wanted the orchestra as part of a concert intended to demonstrate "improvement of peaceful life" in Kherson under Russian rule, but Kerpatenko refused to cooperate, the ministry said.

Ukraine seeks sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with drones

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with deadly drones. The EU foreign ministers were meeting Monday in Luxembourg to adopt a package of sanctions against Iran in connection with the violation of human rights and will also consider the evidence regarding Iran’s involvement in the supply of weapons to Russia. Iran denies involvement.

"I’m probably the first foreign minister to address EU FAC from a bomb shelter because of the air raids siren," said Kuleba in a Twitter post that also urged the EU to approve another "strong" sanctions package for Russia.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant once again loses external power from shelling

Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom says external power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was once again cut off because of shelling by Russian forces that struck a power substation on Ukrainian territory. Operators have been compelled to temporarily use diesel generators to power the safety systems at the plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The six reactors have been shut down amid the fighting, but the plant needs power to ensure critical safety systems remain operational.

Energoatom and international atomic energy experts have repeatedly called for a demilitarization of the plant and the withdrawal of Russian forces that surround it.

What are tactical nuclear weapons, and how big is Russia's arsenal?

Contributing: The Associated Press

