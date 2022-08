A giant dust storm was captured outside Florence, Arizona, in drone footage posted on August 14.

Storm-chaser Jaden Pappenheim recorded a video of the enormous dust storm, also known as a haboob, and said it looked “insane.”

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for Pinal County and warned of low visibility. The NWS advised against driving in the storm, telling drivers: “Pull aside, stay alive.” Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful