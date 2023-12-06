Drone Captures Group of Sharks Lurking Near Florida Shore

A group of sharks were seen lurking close to the shoreline of a beach near Jupiter, Florida, video posted on December 6 shows.

Joanna Steidle of Hampton Drones recorded this video, which shows a shiver of sharks swimming in shallow waters as a trio of people watched from the safety of the beach.

Steidle said she counted 15 tiger sharks within 30 feet of the shoreline, adding that she was concerned a shark may even wash up on the beach. Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]