Drone captures Idalia's impact in Florida

STORY: While coastal communities along the Gulf of Mexico sustained major damage, Idalia appeared from early reports to have been far less destructive than Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 storm that struck Florida last September, killing 150 people and causing $112 billion in damage.

As predicted, the heart of Florida's largely rural Big Bend region, where the state's northern Gulf Coast panhandle curves into the western side of the Florida Peninsula, bore the brunt of the storm. The area is roughly bounded by the cities of Gainesville and Tallahassee, the state capital.

Tropical Storm Idalia on Thursday (August 31) was drenching the Carolinas with heavy downpours that threatened to cause dangerous flooding while Florida's Gulf Coast began recovery efforts after the system tore through the area as a Category 3 hurricane.