Drone, carpet cleaner and TV purchases detailed in new federal charges against Reditus CEO

PEORIA – A federal grand jury has alleged that the embattled CEO of Reditus Laboratories embezzled $1 million from a Bloomington medical practice and used the money for his own gain, which included an audio/visual system at his house and private jets.

Six additional mail fraud charges from the federal grand jury were added to the three existing ones that Aaron Rossi is facing. The counts, all of which reportedly occurred in 2017, allege that while he was working for Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, he used his position as an office manager for his own gain.

He allegedly moved the practice's bank account to a different institution and changed accountants. He also allegedly made misleading and false entries in the firm's financial records to hide this. The indictments list the practice as a victim as well as two doctors who owned the practice, listed in the indictment as "Victims A and B."

Among the items detailed in the six new counts are a quadcopter drone, carpet cleaner and a 49-inch TV. The charges mention, but don't detail, how he allegedly used CIOS' money for his "home, the lease of a private jet, car repairs, various personal items and payments made on his personal credit card."

More news: The Aaron Rossi case continues with a new judge and possibly more disclosure

In a statement, Rossi spokeswoman Natalie Bauer Luce said, “We are very disappointed the government chose to expend public resources to intervene in a private dispute between former business partners based on claims about minor e-commerce purchases from 5 years ago.

"Aaron is proud of his record of building a successful business and creating hundreds of jobs for his community. We look forward to an aggressive defense in court to dispel these claims. Aaron is tremendously grateful for the love and support of his family, friends and community during this challenging time."

The allegations also say Rossi improperly held himself out to be a physician. He did graduate from medical school, but did not complete either a residency program or a fellowship – which, the indictment states, makes him ineligible to practice medicine in Illinois.

Story continues

"It was part of the scheme that Rossi portrayed himself as a physician and allowed others to believe that he was a physician licensed to practice medicine," the charges allege.

The state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation sent notice to Rossi to stop that, the indictment states. The same department also levied a 2022 complaint against him alleging he prescribed medications without being a doctor in 2017.

It wasn't clear where in the process those allegations were. Rossi's next scheduled hearing is a pre-trial conference in August, but that's likely to be converted to a status hearing given the new charges.

If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A date for him to appear in court on the new charges hasn't been set.

More news: What we know about Pekin lab founder charged with filing false personal income tax returns

On the civil side

Rossi's legal woes aren't limited to federal court. There are still two pending civil suits against him by former investors and business partners. The cases have been consolidated and will be heard together for the sake of judicial efficiency.

The suits both accuse Rossi, the current CEO of Reditus Laboratories – one of the largest COVID-19 testing labs in the state – of using the business as his personal piggybank. That, they say, will leave the company founded in 2019 unable to function and could result in some or all of the roughly 300 people employed there losing their jobs.

Team Rossi strongly disputes that. His representatives have characterized the current and former investors as being unhappy about the money situation and blaming him.

But both sides agreed to place Reditus' day-to-day operations under the control of a receiver. That's an independent third party who is appointed by a judge to oversee the affairs of a company involved in a lawsuit. That effectively puts Rossi out of the loop, though he's still with the company.

A hearing is set in those cases next Tuesday, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: New charges filed against Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories