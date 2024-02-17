Drone coalition officially launched – Ukrainian Defence Minister

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that the drone coalition has been officially launched within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein-format meetings).

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: Umierov signed a letter of intent and expressed his gratitude to the coalition's co-leaders, Latvia and the United Kingdom, for this important initiative.

The ministry pointed out that membership of the coalition is open to all interested countries.

Quote from Umierov: "This is a milestone on the way to achieving technological superiority over our enemy. Mass production and supply of UAVs will significantly expand the capabilities of the Armed Forces."

For reference: In addition to Latvia, the UK and Ukraine, the coalition has already been joined by Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands.

Background: The UK and Latvia will provide thousands of drones to Ukraine as co-leaders of a large international coalition.

