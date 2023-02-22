Drone delivering muffins crashes, sparking fight between Georgia neighbors

Do you know the muffin man? A Georgia man learned the hard way that maybe the gig is tougher than it looks after he attempted to deliver a muffin to a friend via drone earlier this month.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Feb 5., Oconee County deputies were called to Colham Ferry Road in reference to a man flying his drone over another neighbor’s house.

Deputies said the man sent his friend across the street with a muffin attached to his drone. The man told police the string holding the muffin became stuck on the drone, causing it to crash into another neighbor’s yard across the street.

The man allegedly went across the street to get his drone when the neighbors reportedly came outside and threatened him.

The neighbor reportedly told the man that he wasn’t going to give him his drone back.

Oconee County officials said the neighbor thought the man was using the drone to look through other people’s windows.

At one point during the argument, according to the police report, the neighbors thought the drone operator was about to pull a gun out of his pocket and the man grabbed his shotgun. The drone operator was actually pulling out his phone to call police.

Later, officials were able to retrieve the man’s drone and he was cited with prohibited entry. Officers told him that he wasn’t allowed to fly his drone over his neighbor’s house for two years. The neighbor was given the option to press charges.

“I then went over to the house where he stated he flew a muffin two and confirmed that he did in fact give a muffin via drone to one of the residents of the home,” the responding officer wrote in the report. “My body camera was on during this encounter.”

It’s unclear if the drone operator will face criminal charges.

