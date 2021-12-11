Drone displays extent of damage in Monette, Arkansas
A fatal tornado swept through Arkansas, severely damaging parts of Monette as shown in this drone footage.
“I don’t fully understand why this would happen to what seems like such a sweet and kind-hearted woman,” a customer said.
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
Chrissy Teigen, 36, received a flurry of criticism from followers on Instagram after posting a photo of herself taking a bubble bath with her children, Miles and Luna.
After 28 years as an anchor with the NBC network, Brian Williams called it quits on Thursday during his MSNBC show "The 11th Hour."
Urban Meyer's disastrous tenure with the Jaguars has created a horrible culture in the building, with Meyer humiliating players and assistants.
The charge for the “19 Kids and Counting” alum could be classified as a “Class A or B misdemeanor” offense and could result in some jail time for Duggar if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
Yung Carmiggelt, a resident of Amsterdam's Red Light District for 23 years, told Insider what it's like to live in the "most fun area."
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool bungled his way into Mike Tomlin's doghouse, and his team out of a chance at a historic comeback win.
The findings add to experts’ understanding of the connection between age-related changes to the eyes and brain.
Alabama's Nick Saban set to become first college football coach to reach $10 million in annual recurring compensation during this contract in 2023-24.
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.
A now-viral video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone only for it to be in her purse has outraged critics […]
The transcript of the former president's inflammatory address before the U.S. Capitol riot shows otherwise.
Ciara impressively balanced a bottle of Ten to One Rum on her head while dancing in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday
'Jeopardy!' features champion Amy Schneider who is currently on a 13-game winning streak. Her games have been paused because of the Professors Tournament. Here is when she will return.
Danny Earnhardt Sr. passed away Friday in his home. The youngest brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., he was a JR Motorsports employee and mechanic since the team first entered the Xfinity Series.
It’s that time of year again. Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released the new photograph they will use for their 2021 Christmas cards. Cue inevitable social media excitement and a frenzy among Royal watchers as they study it for clues about the state of the monarchy.
Mike Perry and Julian Lane got into a physical altercation at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa.
The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee cautioned what a third Donald Trump campaign could do to the country.