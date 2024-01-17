Drone downed from distance of 9 kilometres: Ukraine successfully used hybrid air defence system last night

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine successfully used a so-called hybrid air defence system on the night of 16-17 January, destroying a Shahed attack drone from the distance of nine kilometres.

Source: Kamyshin at the Davos Forum

Quote: "We decided to make our own air defence system. We took Soviet components and used [them with] Western missiles, or we took Western launchers and used [them with] Soviet missiles.

I am happy to report that one of these systems was successfully used for the first time last night. We shot down a Shahed attack drone from nine kilometres away, and this is the first successful use of such a system.

...I am very pleased that we have deployed it on the battlefield, protecting our skies and our people."

Details: Kamyshin did not name the system in question. Presumably, he was referring to the FrankenSAM project.

For reference: Defense Express outlet reported that the FrankenSAM project had three anti-aircraft missile systems: the first one is a hybrid of Buk launcher and RIM-7 missiles, the second one is a combination of a Soviet-made radar station and AIM-9 missiles, and the third one, which is also the most powerful one, has elements of Patriot air defence systems.

