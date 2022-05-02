Drone flying handguns from US over Canadian border gets stuck in tree, police say

A drone successfully flew nearly a dozen handguns from the U.S. into Canada before it got stuck in a tree, police in Ontario say.

The weapons were concealed in a plastic shopping bag and Ontario Provincial Police were searching for the drone’s operator as of May 2, CBC reported.

The drone — and the 11 handguns it carried — were discovered caught in a tree in Port Lambton on Friday, April 29, police wrote May 2 on Twitter.

“How are illegal guns reaching the hands of criminals in Canada? Recently, #LambtonOPP found that drones are being used to carry the prohibited guns over from the United States,” authorities wrote in the post.

Authorities are investigating the matter and are asking anyone with information on the drone to contact Ontario Provincial Police, The Sarnia Observer reported.

Port Lambton is located in Lambton County, Ontario.

Men hid in woods to fly drones over New Jersey prison to drop items, feds say

Drones guide rescuers to hunter lost in North Carolina woods, officials say

Man tries to fly drugs and cellphones into prison using a drone, Georgia police say

Drone with suspected drugs crashes into home — the sender is unknown, Ohio cops say