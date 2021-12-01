Drone footage captures damage on Colorado interstate from post-fire debris flow
Deadly debris flows threaten Colorado and other states as fire-wrecked lands are drenched by heavy rains.
The Interstate-95 corridor saw a few fleeting chances for snowfall, and even a stray flake or two during November, but nothing measurable, and it seems December will begin in the same manner. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be another opportunity for snowfall in some of the major cities of the coastal Northeast by early next week -- depending on how certain conditions come together. Despite a much-colder-than-average weather pattern with Alberta clipper storms thrown in during
The heaviest snowfall, 2 to 4 inches based on National Weather Service models, will accumulate in Marinette and Oconto counties.
On November 29, 1991, a Californian highway was struck with blinding waves of dust, causing 104 vehicles to crash.
A Hawaii-based photographer was astonished Friday to spot a 15-foot great white shark swimming toward him off Kona on the Big Island.
The fire has burned hundreds of acres as of the morning of Monday, Nov. 29.
Pressure from a heavy pile of materials caused a portion of the seawall on the Revere Dock to collapse Friday afternoon.
This weekend, San Luis Obispo County could see some of the highest tides in the last 15 years.
The project could provide a blueprint for coastal cities looking to combat rising sea levels.
Most of Kern County is in an exceptional drought, and now, there are new restrictions coming into effect to help conserve water in Bakersfield. After December 14th, before you water your lawn, make sure it’s on a day that you’re allowed to. That’s because of new water restrictions coming into effect to help combat the drought by the city of Bakersfield and Cal Water.
Regulators of Texas' oil and gas industry that buckled during February's deadly freeze moved Tuesday toward making some producers more prepared for cold weather, but not in time for this winter as the nation's power grid monitor warned the state is still at risk of blackouts. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is guaranteeing the lights will stay on this winter.
New atmospheric river forecast from Monday night through Wednesday.
(Bloomberg) -- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., one of Canada's largest lumber producers, said weekly lumber shipments from the west of the country plunged about 25% to 30% in the second half of the month following severe flooding in British Columbia.
Cutting trees at El Malpais is illegal, and park employees are encouraging the public to submit any information that would help with the investigation.
The chemicals cause cancer, liver damage and vaccine immunity.
The order, which was first issued on Nov. 19, limits vehicles deemed "non-essential" by the government to 30 liters (7.9 U.S. gallons) of gasoline or diesel fuel per trip to a filling station. The restrictions will be extended through Dec. 14 as part of a state of emergency in the flood-hit province, Mike Farnworth, British Columbia minister of public safety and solicitor general, told a news conference. "The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks," Farnworth said.
After months with atmospheric rivers and a seemingly never-ending train of storms slamming the Pacific Northwest this autumn, hope might be just around the corner in December. Unfortunately, it will not be for all. Yet another rain-filled storm is in store for the area, but forecasters say it will likely steer northward and soak British Columbia, Canada, sparing the northwestern United States - an appreciated reprieve on the heels of the wettest autumn on record for many locations in the region.