Drone footage captures Philadelphia submerged in water by Ida storms
Storm Ida bursted the banks of the Schuylkill River, causing extreme flooding around the city.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a tropical deluge of unprecedented proportions to the New York City metro area on Wednesday night into Thursday. Driving the news: The flooding that resulted from the heavy rainfall shut down Newark Airport, and turned city and country roads in all five boroughs and surrounding areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania into rivers.
41 people were rescued from a Pennsylvania school bus Wednesday after it was trapped in floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Heavy rainfall caused the Schuylkill River to overflow, flooding the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The city of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, was deluged by flood waters after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area Wednesday night.
After a summer of extreme weather, coastal homeowners are fortifying their properties against worsening storm surges and flooding - for a hefty price.
Water rescues took place around the Philadelphia area in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Lehigh counties.
AccuWeather's Sarah Gisriel was live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 1, as torrential rain from Tropical Rainstorm Ida caused massive flooding in the area.
Power lines and trees were felled by a tornado that swept through Horsham, Pennsylvania, one of seven cyclones that struck the state on September 1.This drone footage posted by PECO (the Philadelphia Electric Company) on September 2 shows the scale of repairs needed in Horsham, 10 miles north of Philadelphia.Swaths of central Philadelphia remained submerged on September 2 after the Schuylkill River burst its banks amid torrential rainfall from post-tropical cyclone Ida the previous day.More than 40 people were known to have died during the severe weather in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, US media reported. Credit: PECO via Storyful
Torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded areas across Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 2.This video captured by Twitter user @Krimm240 shows the Schuylkill River nearing the height of the Green Lane Bridge.The National Weather Service said the Schuylkill River would crest several feet above normal on Thursday morning and advised residents to take road closures near rivers and streams seriously.As of Thursday evening, at least 43 people had been killed by the storm across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, according to the New York Times. Credit: @Krimm240 via Storyful
Social media video filmed by an eyewitness showed flood water gushing down sidewalk steps and retaining walls, and streams of brown flood water running along streets.Ida was forecast to become post-tropical on Wednesday as it tracked across the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, causing flooding and tornadoes in Maryland and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic, the U.S. National Weather Service said.