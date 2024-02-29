Drone Footage Captures Scale of Texas Wildfire Destruction

A drone photographer has captured the extent of devastation caused by large wildfires in the Texas Panhandle region.

Allen Garland recorded this footage in the towns of Stinnett and Fritch, Texas, on Wednesday, February 28. It shows scorched properties, trees, and destroyed homes.

Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County had burned through an estimated 850,000 acres of land and was at three per cent containment as of Wednesday evening.

According to news reports citing local authorities at least 100 homes were affected by the wildfires in Hutchinson County and many residents in Fitch remained cut off from gas and power. Credit: Allen Garland via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]