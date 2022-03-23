Drone footage captures tornado destruction in Louisiana
Drone footage captured the extensive destruction from tornadoes in Louisiana.
Drone footage captured the extensive destruction from tornadoes in Louisiana.
A tornado hit New Orleans and its suburbs, killing at least one person in places pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (March 23)
Will Carr reports from Arabi with the latest on the tornado damage from neighboring states.
Aerial footage shows widespread destruction from EF3 tornado
