Drone footage of destruction of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Fox Weather correspondent Robert Ray captured this footage Thursday showing damage to boats in Fort Myers, Florida, done by Hurricane Ian the day before. Authorities are not certain of the death toll, but it is believed to be in the hundreds.
"In all these years in Lee County I have not seen damage like this from a storm like this," Lee County Manager Roger Dejarlais said.
Residents of two Southwest Florida islands are now isolated from the rest of the state after Hurricane Ian destroyed the sole bridge connecting them to the mainland. “This is the only way on and off the islands of Sanibel and Captiva,” Gage Goulding reported from Fort Myers, Fla., for local NBC affiliate WBBH. Standing atop a set…
Heavy rain has begun to cause flooding in downtown Orlando Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian
The journalists for The News-Press and Naples Daily News are spread out across SWFL. This is what they are seeing from their neighborhoods.
Jared Moskowtiz, former director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, filmed the video and said most of Fort Myers Beach will "need to be completely rebuilt."
Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage in Fort Myers Beach on September 29, after the storm ripped through Florida as a Category 4.Video filmed by 606 Storm Chasing on Thursday shows unmoored yachts, debris, and damaged powerlines near a marina in Fort Myers Beach.The Tampa Bay Times reported that emergency officials expected to find bodies in rubble across Fort Myers and the surrounding area, citing Jennifer Campbell, the local fire marshal.Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Thursday but strengthened into a hurricane again as it traveled up the Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: 606 Storm Chasing via Storyful
The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.