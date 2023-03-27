Drone footage shows Bakhmut in ruins after months of some of the bloodiest fighting of the Ukraine war
Ukraine release video showing the destruction in the city of Bakhmut where Ukraine and Russian forces have been fighting for months.
Ukrainian crews have returned home after completing training in the United Kingdom on British tanks that are expected to be used in a counter-offensive against Russia, UK newspaper the Guardian reported on March 27.
President Joe Biden warned Iran on Friday that attacks on American troops would be met with retribution after militias launched a series of rocket and drone attacks against coalition bases in Syria.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff considered withdrawing all Ukrainian forces to western bank of the Dnipro River on only the third day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a former top Ukrainian general has told Ukrainian newspaper Fakty.
The actress recalled the on-set incident during a recent interview.
As more electric vehicles are sold, more lithium-ion battery recycling capacity is needed. Li-Cycle has a plan to meet that growing need. Li-Cycle (ticker: LICY), the lithium ion battery recycler, announced Monday a new “spoke” recycling facility in France to collect lithium ion batteries in Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken about his trip to occupied Mariupol on 19 March, which he called "a working visit", and said that he "felt the mood" of the city's residents. Source: Putin in an interview with Russian state-owned media Russia-24; RBC Quote: "It was time to see, to come and see, on the example of Mariupol, how the rebuilding works are going, what more needs to be done, what is a priority… It was important to feel the mood of the people.
Derek Franklin, who has died aged 91, served undercover infiltrating the Mau Mau during the rebellion against British colonial rule in Kenya in the 1950s.
A workshop at the Fregat metals plant in Voskresensk, near Moscow, caught fire on Saturday, 25 March. Source: Interfax and TASS, citing the Moscow District office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Quote: "A battery workshop, building No.
Bubba Wallace gets into the back of Kyle Larson while entering Turn 12 due to a possible brake issue, spinning Larson and collecting Hamlin.
Lawmakers in New York are gearing up to enact legislation that would prohibit gas stoves from being used in new buildings, including single-family homes and commercial properties.
From the tragedy of Taylor Hawkins' death, came the light of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, here are our highlights from the televised Wembley event
"He's got no personality," Trump said of DeSantis on a plane ride back to Florida from his Texas rally, NBC News and the Daily Mail reported.
The former president has threatened there will be "death and destruction" if he's indicted in New York. But his biggest troubles may come in other courtrooms.
Recruiters are making cold calls to eligible men. Enlistment offices are working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed. A new campaign is underway this spring across Russia, seeking recruits to replenish its troops for the war in Ukraine.
The New York Democrat said America needed stronger privacy laws to stop data harvesting rather than simply banning one social media app.
Sight deposits held by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) jumped last week, data showed on Monday, suggesting that both Credit Suisse and UBS may have taken big chunks of emergency liquidity to secure their merger. The 52 billion franc increase was the second-highest on record, just behind a 52.4 billion franc leap in August 2011 when the SNB was selling huge amounts of francs to relieve pressure on the safe-haven currency. Last week's rise indicates that both UBS and Credit Suisse may have used some of the 200 billion francs in extra liquidity offered by the SNB as part of a state-sponsored rescue of Credit Suisse.
"He's feeling pressure but not the kind of pressure that a normal person would feel," said Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization executive.
American troops have been in Syria since 2015.
The West’s steady criticism of Hungary on democratic and cultural issues makes the small European country’s right-wing government reluctant to offer support on practical matters, specifically NATO’s buildup against Russia, Hungary’s foreign minister said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also said Friday that his country has not voted on whether to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO because Hungarian lawmakers are sick of those countries' critiques of Hungarian domestic affairs. Lawmakers from the governing party plan to vote Monday in favor of the Finnish request but “serious concerns were raised" about Finland and Sweden in recent months "mostly because of the very disrespectful behavior of the political elites of both countries towards Hungary,” Szijjártó said.
Earlier this month, the Memphis Grizzlies guard, who has emerged as one of the NBA’s most exciting young stars, took time away from his team to attend counseling sessions.View Entire Post ›