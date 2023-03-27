Drone footage shows Bakhmut in ruins after months of some of the bloodiest fighting of the Ukraine war

Ukrayinska Pravda

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken about his trip to occupied Mariupol on 19 March, which he called "a working visit", and said that he "felt the mood" of the city's residents. Source: Putin in an interview with Russian state-owned media Russia-24; RBC Quote: "It was time to see, to come and see, on the example of Mariupol, how the rebuilding works are going, what more needs to be done, what is a priority… It was important to feel the mood of the people.