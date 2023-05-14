Drone footage shows destruction in Gaza

STORY: Some civilians who fled their homes, returned only to collect their belongings from the debris of destroyed buildings.

Excavators and workers were seen starting to remove the rubble filling the streets.

A truce between Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad group officially came into effect late on Saturday night (May 13), with an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire agreement meant to end the worst episode of cross-border fire since a 10-day war in 2021.