Drone Footage Shows Homes Ripped Apart by Tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee

Cleanup efforts were underway in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Monday, December 11, two days after a deadly and destructive tornado hit Montgomery County.

On Sunday, county officials confirmed three fatalities, including one child, from Saturday’s tornado. On Monday, they said 114 residential sites were “destroyed” while 290 others sustained “major damage.”

Drone footage filmed and posted by Wright Imgs shows extensive damage around West Creek High School, including entire roofs ripped from homes, on Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday afternoon, over 10,000 Montgomery County residents remained without power, according to PowerOutage.US. Credit: Wright Imgs via Storyful

