Drone Footage Shows Layer of Snow in Kentucky

Parts of western Kentucky remained under winter weather advisories on January 15 as light snow continued across the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Roads were covered in snow on Monday morning in Dawson Springs, east of Paducah, police said, encouraging drivers to take extra time.

Drone footage taken later Monday shows a cleared West Arcadia Avenue in Dawson Springs thanks to “excellent work” from snow crews, police said.

“Big shout out to our street department guys for getting after the snow-covered roads today during this cold spell,” Dawson Springs Police wrote on Facebook. Credit: Dawson Springs Police via Storyful