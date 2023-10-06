Drone Footage Shows Scale of Destruction After Deadly Russian Strike in Kharkiv Region

Drone footage shared on October 6 showed the scale of destruction in a Ukrainian village after a Russian strike killed 51 people the day before, according to the Ukrainian Interior Minister.

This video released by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office shows emergency crews searching through the rubble. Ukrainian officials said the strike hit a cafe and store in Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast.

The prosecutor’s office said that preliminary information showed the town was struck by Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said dozens of people were gathered at the site for a memorial service when the area was struck, as reported by Suspilne. Credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]