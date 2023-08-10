Drone Footage Shows Scorched Earth Amid Destructive Maui Wildfires

Drone footage taken in Kihei, Maui, showed scorched earth surrounding homes as containment measures were being taken amid destructive wildfires on the Hawaiian island that left at least 36 dead.

Hawaii News Now cited Maui County as providing the increased death toll late on Wednesday, August 9, up from six earlier in the day. All the confirmed deaths were said to be in Lahaina, which saw severe destruction. Dozens more people were reported injured.

President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the wildfires, and urged residents to “follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.” Credit: Steven Colletti via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]