Drone footage shows tornado damage in Kentucky
At least 11 people are reported to have died after a tornado hit Bowling Green, Kentucky. This video shows the extensive damage this tornado caused.
Kentucky’s governor says a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles — more than 200 in his state — and deaths were feared in 10 counties.
As dawn broke, the devastation became more clear.
Video flashes from pitch black and then back to the tornado when the dark sky is lit up by lightning. Several people were killed as a tornado and severe weather swept through multiple states. Credit: Eddie Knight/Sacramento, Kentucky.
Tornados laid waste to the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 10, causing fatalities and widespread destruction.Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear told WKLY News that at least 50 people were believed dead after a severe tornado ripped through western Kentucky, on Friday.During a press conference in the early hours of December 11, Beshear said the devastating storm was “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”He said multiple tornadoes touched down, with the primary tornado “on the ground continuously for over 200 miles.”“We have deaths in multiple, possibly many counties,” he said, adding: “The city of Mayfield has been devastated.”More than 56,000 people were without power in Kentucky, according to the governor. A state of emergency was in place before midnight and the national guard was deployed.Aerial footage filmed by state senator Whitney Westerfield on December 11 shows the damage caused to downtown Mayfield and its courthouse. Credit: Whitney Westerfield via Storyful
Gov. Bill Lee departed TEMA headquarters around 1 p.m. Saturday to visit and survey storm damage in West Tennessee.
Rescue operations are underway in Kentucky after a series of tornadoes tore through parts of at least five states overnight Friday and early Saturday morning. PHOTO: Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
As many as 50 to 100 people are feared dead in Kentucky following "the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Here are some of the images of the destruction that have been posted on social media, as well as reaction from Kentucky public figures.
Four tornadoes ripped through the state overnight, leaving death and devastation around Kentucky, including Mayfield, which is in Graves county.
Mayor Todd Alcott spoke on the catastrophic devastation in Bowling Green, Kentucky, after at least 22 tornadoes ripped across the South and Midwest.
A swarm of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and five other U.S. states in the Midwest and South, killing dozens of people. Officials said Saturday the path of destruction stretched more than 200 miles.Thunderstorms overnight produced an outbreak of tornadoes as the storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri into Tennessee and Kentucky, a state that was slammed by at least four tornadoes. The heavy winds derailed a. freight train in western Kentucky.Governor Andy Beshear: "This has been the most devastating event in our state's history. And for those that have seen it, what it's done here in Graves County and elsewhere, it is indescribable."The small western city of Mayfield was among the hardest hit with cars toppled and buildings leveled. A tornado ripped through a candle factory with over a 100 people inside. The roof collapsed, causing mass casualties. A resident directed traffic. "We have a major catastrophe at the candle factory, the jail, courthouse, and the number one fire station ... I wouldn't try to go anywhere in this cul-de-sac."In Monette, Arkansas near the Missouri border, a tornado ripped off part of the roof of a nursing home with 90 beds.A roof also partially collapsed at an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis, Missouri. Rescuers searched for people trapped in the rubble.Just west of Nashville Tennessee in the town of Kingston Springs, topped trees and power lines littered parts of the highway. The National Weather Service said it had received several dozen reports of tornadoes touching down in six states.
Dramatic drone footage captures deadly tornado devastation in light of day
A severe quad-state storm tracked more than 250 miles on Friday, December 10, producing at least one deadly tornado that caused widespread damage, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Footage filmed by Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident Hunter Fite, who said it was taken Friday night about three miles west of the Bay exit on Interstate 555, shows lightning illuminating the formation swirling across a field.Local media said at least one person was found dead during search and rescue operations in the Monette Manor nursing home in northeast Arkansas.Officials continued to survey damage in impacted regions on Saturday, according to the NWS. Credit: Hunter Fite via Storyful
