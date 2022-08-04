Drone helps catch suspected gunman in Delta Township early Thursday morning

DELTA TWP. – A drone helped law enforcement authorities apprehend a suspected gunman in Eaton County early Thursday morning.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. to reported shots fired in the 200 block of Renker Road on the east side of Delta Township, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The caller had heard three shots and saw a man walking down the street with a gun, according to the release.

An Eaton County Sheriff’s sergeant located the suspect with a gun in his hand. The suspect fled to a nearby road where he fired another shot, the release states.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and Lansing Township Police officers quickly flooded the area and were able to contain the suspect, according to the release.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office drone team responded and the deputy operating the drone quickly located the suspect and informed deputies on the ground. Sheriff deputies, MSP troopers and K-9 were able to use the drone information to safely take the suspect into custody, the release states.

The suspect was arrested and is lodged at Eaton County Jail.

