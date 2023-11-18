Drone hits energy infrastructure facility in Odesa, injuring employee

An energy infrastructure facility has been hit and an employee has been injured as a result of a night attack by strike drones in Odesa district.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, an energy infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa district. The administration building was damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly contained. One civilian employee was injured and taken to hospital."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South reported that the Russians attacked Ukrainian southern oblasts with Shahed-131/136 drones at night.

Air defence forces destroyed eight drones, specifically six drones in Mykolaiv Oblast, one in Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

Background: Russian forces attacked Ukraine by launching several waves of Shahed attack drones on the night of 17-18 November. Ukraine’s Air Force downed 29 out of 38 UAVs.

