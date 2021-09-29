Drone images of Canaries Islands volcano spewing ash and lava

Autoblog
In early 2019, an Arizona-based company called Atlis announced it planned to release an electric work truck called XT with specs unlike anything promised by legacy or startup automakers. The rundown included a 500-mile range when unladen, zero to 60 in five seconds, an available eight-foot bed, a tow rating of 20,000 pounds with a hitch or 35,000 pounds with a fifth wheel, complete battery charging in 15 minutes, and more. Now Atlis has showed off a prototype production XT pickup, and the specs are just as garish as they were two years ago.