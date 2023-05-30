Drone shot down outside Putin’s residence, says State Duma member

On May 30, Moscow and its suburbs were attacked by drones

The lawmaker released a preliminary list of the settlements that were hit during the drone attack, including the village of Razdory.

The drone attack is “a new reality to be realized,” Khinstein added.

Meanwhile, Russian journalist Farida Rustamova reported on Telegram that Razdory is part of Rublyovka, an elite residential area of state officials and businessmen.

The journalist said Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence is a ten-minute drive away.

Moscow reportedly experienced a drone attack early on May 30.

According to Russian media, one drone struck the upper floors of a residential building at 98 Profsoyuznaya Street, leading to damage to its facade and windows.

A second drone was reported to have hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street in Novaya Moskva.

A third was reported to have hit a building on Leninsky Prospekt.

Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that over a dozen drones were downed in Moscow Oblast, primarily in the districts of Istrinsky, Krasnogorsky, and Odintsovsky.

