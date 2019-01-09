Drone sightings cause more chaos at another UK airport, military gets called in

Twitter More



Another day, another drone-related airport shutdown.

It's only been a few weeks since drone sightings at London's Gatwick Airport caused around 1,000 flights to be delayed, and prompted a huge police search for the culprits.

And on Tuesday evening, shortly after the government announced new police powers and regulations regarding drones, it's happened again.

Shortly before 6pm, London's Heathrow Airport posted the following tweet:

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019 Read more...

