Drone spots body of 22-year-old hiker week after she vanished on Mount Baldy, cops say

A person flying a drone spotted the body of a missing 22-year-old hiker on a California mountain about a week after she disappeared, rescuers said.

The citizen reported their discovery on Mount Baldy to authorities Feb. 10, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Weather conditions prevented rescuers from hiking to the upper San Antonio Creek Falls area, so a helicopter was used the next day to recover her body, deputies said.

Lifei Huang, 22, of El Monte, set out on a solo hike as a winter storm hit the state at about 2 p.m. Feb. 4, McClatchy News reported.

Huang never returned home that day, so rescue teams began searching for her at about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 5, deputies said.

Rescuers continued looking for her the next day, but “extremely heavy snowfall” halted their efforts.

“The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble,” deputies warned at the time.

Mount Baldy is in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Actor Julian Sands was found dead in June, months after he disappeared during a hike on the mountain, McClatchy News reported.

