Drone strike hits Russian refinery near Ukraine

·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A drone strike caused a fire at a refinery in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine on Wednesday, but no one was hurt and the blaze was contained quickly, officials said.

The fire engulfed industrial equipment at the Novoshakhtinsk oil processing plant in the Rostov-on-Don region. The authorities said that dozens of firefighters extinguished the flames in a half-hour and no one was hurt.

The refinery said in a statement that the fire was caused by a strike carried out by two drones, describing it as a “terrorist” act. It didn’t give further details, but the state news agency Tass said that two Ukrainian drones flew over the plant and one of them slammed into a heat exchanger, triggering the fire.

Ukrainian officials haven't claimed responsibility for the drone strike.

A video posted on a messaging app channel showed a drone flying by and hitting what was purported to be the refinery, a giant plume of smoke rising into the sky. The authenticity of the video couldn't be independently verified.

The Rostov regional governor, Vasily Golubev, said that fragments of two drones were found on the territory of the plant.

The refinery said it temporarily suspended the operations to assess the damage.

Wednesday's attack on the refinery follows a series of explosions and fires in western Russia amid Moscow's fighting in Ukraine in an operation that began nearly four months ago.

In April, two Ukrainian helicopter gunships struck an oil depot in Belgorod, according to Russian officials, causing a massive fire.

Several other explosions and fires hit refineries, oil depots, and an ammunition storage facility. Ukraine hasn’t officially taken responsibility for the incidents, but some Ukrainian media have lauded them as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lithuania infuriated Russia by blocking coal and metals from accessing a crucial city

    Lithuania said it was blocking the goods in accordance with the sanctions the EU decided to enforce on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian army repels assault towards Uglegorsk thermal power plant, fighting in Severodonetsk continues

    Russian invasion forces are trying to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk and to encircle Ukrainian army units in the Boryvske and Voronove residential areas to the south-east of the city, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a June 22 update.

  • Volkswagen CEO says the shift away from Russian energy is not happening fast enough and car plants could be at risk

    VW boss Herbert Diess said the German carmaker was preparing for the possibility of a disruption to Russian gas.

  • Stop the cuts and build an Army that can stand up to Russia, says Lord Dannatt

    Britain should halt plans to shrink the Army and consider increasing troop numbers in order to stand up to Russia, a former Chief of the General Staff has said.

  • NATO Member Estonia Says It’s Targeted by Russian Missile Simulations

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is currently conducting military exercises with simulated missile attacks against Estonia, the Baltic nation said, warning of escalating tensions between a Moscow and a front-line NATO member.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk

  • Video appears to show Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack on oil refinery in Russia

    The apparent attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery caused a large fire and forced it to pause operations.

  • Ukrainian Journalist ‘Executed in Cold Blood’ by Russian Troops, Investigation Says

    Anastasia Vlasova/GettyA well-known Ukrainian photojournalist was “executed in cold blood” by Russian forces when he tried to retrieve footage he’d shot shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, an investigation has found.Maks Levin, a photojournalist who freelanced for Reuters, the BBC, Associated Press and several Ukrainian news agencies, vanished in the early days of the war, just a day after his 2-year-old son’s birthday in mid-March. After frantic search efforts by family and friends, his body wa

  • Kansas City man whose gun fell apart while robbing a Church’s Chicken is found guilty

    After demanding money from employees, one of the men fired his gun, at which point there was a malfunction with the weapon that caused it to fall apart.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Makes Regional Tour Ahead of Biden Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSaudi Arabia’s de facto ruler arrived in Egypt, beginning a rare regional tour that will also seek to build bridges with former rival Turkey. Crown Prin

  • China Sends Warplanes Near Taiwan After US Rejects Strait Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- China sent its third-largest sortie of warplanes toward Taiwan this year, after the US rejected Chinese claims over the Taiwan Strait and reports of arms sales talks with Taipei in Washington. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds

  • NWS: Rain, thunderstorms expected to arrive this week in the High Desert

    Daily rainfall is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch in places like Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.

  • 4 Things To Do To Achieve a Comfortable Retirement

    When it comes to retirement, many Americans aren't financially prepared. In fact, 52% of American workers say their retirement savings aren't on track and an additional 16% aren't sure if they are,...

  • The limits of the Geneva convention

    Are foreign fighters in Ukraine protected by the laws that govern the treatment of prisoners of war?

  • Control over Metiolkine wont give Russians advantage in the battle for Sievierodonetsk Head of Military Administration

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 22:30 Roman Vlasenko, head of the Sievierodonetsk District Military Administration, said that capturing the village of Metiolkine in Luhansk Oblast [to the southeast of Sievierodonetsk - ed.

  • Russian invaders may attack near Lysychansk soon, predicts US think tank

    Russian troops are successfully advancing to Lysychansk from the south, and are likely to attack the outskirts of the town in the coming week, U.S. think tank the Institute of the Study of War, or ISW, said in its report for June 21.

  • As Prince Charles anchors Commonwealth, challenges ahead

    Prince Charles has become the first British royal to visit Rwanda, representing Queen Elizabeth II as the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth at a summit where both the 54-nation bloc and the monarchy face uncertainty. Royal historian Ed Owens said the 73-year-old heir to the British throne may find that when he succeeds his mother as the Commonwealth's leader “he finds himself in charge of a rapidly disintegrating organization.” This week's summit in Rwanda will tackle challenges such as climate change and how to wrestle millions out of poverty.

  • Lockheed can deliver F-35 to Germany from 2026, sees more orders in Europe

    Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday it could deliver first F-35 fighter jets to Germany in 2026 and expects more orders for the aircraft in Europe as Greece and the Czech Republic have expressed significant interest. "You'll hear more about it soon," J.R. McDonald, the vice president of F-35 business development at Lockheed Martin, told journalists at a news conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair. At the same time, the first F-35 aircraft Germany has ordered to replace its aging Tornado fleet in 2025-2030 could be delivered from 2026 depending on the outcome of talks with the government in Berlin, McDonald said.

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence distances himself from Jan. 6 riots

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has not yet addressed last week's public hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump slammed his vice president over the weekend for certifying the 2020 election results. CBS News' congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on this week's hearings and CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green for more on the divide over the Jan. 6 riots in the Republican Party.

  • A third American citizen may be missing in Ukraine; Russia expected Kyiv to fall in 12 hours, Ukraine defense minister says: June 16 recap

    A State Department spokesperson said officials have contacted the family of the third U.S. citizen believed to be missing. June 16 recap.

  • China’s Manufacturing Hub Raises Flood Alert to Highest Level

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing hub of Guangdong raised its flood warning to the highest level due to the worst rains in decades, spurring more evacuations and threatening further supply chain disruptions in an economy reeling from Covid-related lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trill