Drone strike kills Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri — the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist and Osama bin Laden’s top lieutenant — was killed in a US air strike July 31.
As the sun was rising in Kabul on Sunday, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone ended Ayman al-Zawahri's decade-long reign as the leader of al-Qaida. U.S. officials had built a scale model of the safe house where al-Zawahri had been located, and brought it into the White House Situation Room to show President Joe Biden. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track al-Zawahri and his associates paid dividends earlier this year, Biden said, when they located Osama bin Laden’s longtime No. 2 — a co-planner of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. — and ultimate successor at the house in Kabul.
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over command of the terrorist organization after the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, was killed by a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday night, President Joe Biden said in a White House address on Monday evening.
The CIA drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri delivered a long-sought win for U.S. President Joe Biden's counter-terrorism strategy, officials and experts said on Tuesday, but also sharpened concerns about militants' presence in Afghanistan. As the last U.S. troops and intelligence officers left Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war, Biden shifted to an "over-the-horizon" strategy of relying on drones and spy planes to track and hit al Qaeda and Islamic State militants inside the country.
A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden’s death in a U.S. raid.
A U.S. drone strike has killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. At the White House, President Biden said, “Now, justice has been delivered. And this terrorist leader is no more.” Voters in Kansas will be the first in the country since Roe v Wade was overturned to have their say, in voting today, on whether abortion should remain protected there. And WNBA star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court a month after her trial began.
President Joe Biden announced Monday that the U.S. had killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend.
