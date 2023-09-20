Drone strike on Lviv, Ukraine takes neighbors to WTO, Abrams arriving soon

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

● One confirmed dead, two injured in Russian drone attack on Lviv

One fatality has been reported after a mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine on September 18–19, which targeted Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts.





● Over 300 tons of humanitarian aid destroyed after Russian drone attack on Lviv, says UN official

Over 300 tons of humanitarian aid stored in Lviv has been destroyed after a Russian drone attack, according to the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, on Sept. 19.





● Ukraine to demand reparations from Russia at ICJ

Ukraine has confirmed its intention to seek reparations from Russia during the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Kyiv’s representative at the court, Anton Korynevych, said at a press briefing on Sept. 19.





● Ukraine takes Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary to WTO arbitrage over grain import bans

Kyiv has lodged lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary after the three countries introduced unilateral bans on imports of Ukrainian agricultural produce, Ukraine’s Economy Ministry said on Sept. 18.





● Zelenskyy warns against attempts to strike ‘backroom deals’ with Russia

The international community should unite in pursuing a just peace settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war instead of attempting to make a backroom deal with Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his address at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19.





● Burned 7-year-old survivor of Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia returns home

A 7-year-old boy who suffered burns over nearly half of his body in a Russian air strike on Vinnytsia has returned home after over a year of treatment in Germany, according to the First Medical Association of Lviv on Sept. 19.





● Germany to provide Ukraine with $428 million aid package

Berlin is preparing a EUR 400 million ($428 million) security assistance package for Ukraine, largely focused on ammunition and winter equipment, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Bild on Sept. 18.





● US M1A1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine soon, says Austin

American-made M1A1 Abrams tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who was speaking at the 15th Ukraine Defense Contact Group ‘Ramstein’ meeting in Germany on Sept. 19.





● Ukraine stores sufficient gas reserves for upcoming heating season, says minister

Ukraine has successfully stored enough gas for the upcoming heating season ahead of schedule, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced on Sept. 19.





● Five threats Ukraine’s anti-graft agency faces – NV analysis

Under the new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, and his first deputy, Gizo Uglava, the bureau is drifting into the orbit of the President’s Office.





