Drone with suspected drugs crashes into home — the sender is unknown, Ohio cops say

A drone that crashed into a woman’s home is now in the hands of an Ohio sheriff’s department — as is the drug-filled package filled with suspected drugs that was attached to it.

The woman heard something hit her Mansfield, Ohio, home around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, and then found a drone against her house with a package attached to it, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. The drone was still beeping and the woman called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy discovered the package contained bags of what was suspected to be marijuana, two cell phones with chargers and a bag suspected to contain loose tobacco, according to the sheriff’s report. The LED lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

The sender of the drone and the package, as well as its intended recipient, remain a mystery.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner told WJW. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

It’s likely the drone was intended for Mansfield Correctional Institution or Richland Correctional Institution, which are both two miles away from where it landed, according to the Mansfield News Journal.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Capt. Zehner at 419-774-3563 or the crime tip hotline at 419-522-7463.

Mansfield is located in between Columbus and Cleveland in north-central Ohio.

