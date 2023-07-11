Drone used to fly items into Stockton's Holme House prison

A police dog helped catch a man accused of using a drone to fly items of contraband into a prison.

Cleveland Police said PD Moose helped find the 56-year-old hiding in undergrowth near Stockton's Holme House.

Prison bosses alerted the force after the incident just after 14:00 BST on Monday.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of throwing an article or substance into a prison.

Police received a call from the prison and both response and dog section officers attended.

They contained the area and began to look for the man.

Police were called to the scene, along with PD Moose from the force's dog section

After spotting the police dog, the suspect attempted to make off on foot before quickly surrendering, the force said.

A motorbike was also recovered which is suspected to have been stolen.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and remains in custody.

Inquiries are continuing.

