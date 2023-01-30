Drone used as Sharpsburg police investigate shots fired overnight

Sharpsburg police are investigating a report of shots fired overnight.

A Channel 11 photographer captured a heavy police presence on 11th Street, including a drone being used, around 1:30 a.m.

Police told Channel 11 they do not have a suspect in custody.

The area has since cleared.

We’re working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

