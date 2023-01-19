Drone users told to avoid Red Arrows training base

The Red Arrows have been training in Nottinghamshire following the closure of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire

Drone users have been told to stay away from the area around an RAF base while the Red Arrows display team is practising its routines.

Nottinghamshire Police said temporary flying restrictions were in place at RAF Syerston until 7 April.

They banned all aircraft from a five-mile radius around the base, near Newark on Trent.

The force said anyone found flying drone devices in this area during published training times could face criminal charges.

Temporary flying restrictions have been put in place at RAF Syerston until 7 April

The Red Arrows have been training at the Nottinghamshire base following the closure of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire last year.

Sgt Vince Saunders, from Nottinghamshire Police, said drones posed a significant danger to low flying aircraft.

“The current restrictions in and around RAF Syerston are applied on a rolling basis and it is the responsibility of all drone operators to check when those restrictions are in place," he said.

Earlier this month a drone pilot admitted nearly causing a serious crash at an RAF memorial flypast in Buxton, Derbyshire.

Mr Saunders said: "We are keen to avoid any similar incidents in Nottinghamshire."