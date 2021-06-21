Drone video shows aftermath of tornado in Chicago-area suburbs

Tim Fitzsimons and Wilson Wong
·1 min read

New drone video footage from the Chicago suburbs shows the aftermath of a tornado that tore through the towns of Naperville, Darien and Woodridge on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The video shows a line of destruction through several homes, with a half dozen showing signs of extreme damage. Pink and yellow fiberglass insulation pokes out from roofs and rooms torn asunder; other homes appear to be totally destroyed and have been reduced to piles of debris.

NBC News reported that a suspected tornado touched down shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday near the suburban town of Woodridge, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago, and traveled east, ending shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed "at least one damaging tornado" occurred in the region and said it is possible it measured EF-2 on the enhanced Fujita scale, which would indicate three-second gusts of up to 135 mph.

At least eight people were injured in Naperville, according to NBC Chicago, which reported that at least 20 homes there were made uninhabitable.

The footage was created Monday after the storms had passed. The wet and stormy weather system is expected to continue to move east Monday.

