Drone video shows devastation left in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti

Drone video captured the brutal devastation left behind by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday.

Footage shot above a residential neighborhood of Les Caves appeared to show rescuers painstakingly going through the pancaked ruins of a building.

Furniture and air conditioning units could be seen tangled into the twisted concrete wreckage.

The Haiti Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that 13,694 homes were destroyed and 13,785 were damaged by the quake.

Video shows damage near the epicenter in Les Caves, Haiti after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake (Jean Handy Tibert)

Saturday's earthquake struck 78 miles west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

With at least 1,297 dead, the nation is now bracing for a tropical depression that's expected to hit the Caribbean island nation early this week.

Our team has landed safely in #Haiti, there are still challenges ahead as they transition to operations as part of the @USAIDSavesLives DART. All are well, processing the cache, and eager to get to work!@USAID @ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/H2nG1a61HC — VA-TF1 / USA-1 - Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) August 16, 2021

Flash flooding and mudslides could happen in Haiti as soon as Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sixty-five first responders and four dogs with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department of Virginia landed in Haiti on Sunday in hopes of finding more survivors, officials said.

They brought 52,000 pounds of tools, including hydraulic concrete breaking equipment, saws, torches and drills, along with medical supplies for their race to reach people still trapped in rubble, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The quake struck less than six weeks after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, which had brought new turmoil to the impoverished nation.

Haiti has been struggling to contain Covid-19 with few doctors and nurses vaccinated, so far, against the deadly virus.